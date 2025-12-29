Islamic scholar Qasmi Rashadi of Nellore passes away

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned Islamic scholar Hazrat Maulana Mufti Abdul Wahab Saheb Qasmi Rashadi of Nellore passed away on Sunday.

He dedicated over six decades to Islamic education, Quran–Hadith teaching, and service through Jamia Noor-ul-Huda.

He also served as president of Tabligh-e-Jamaat in Andhra Pradesh for 50 years, and as honorary president of Jamiat-ul-Ulama since 2008.

Condolence started pouring in for the bereaved family. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq, and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock, describing his demise as an irreparable loss to the Muslim community, and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to his family.