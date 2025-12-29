JSP general secretary Nagababu backs move to name Polavaram after Amarajeevi

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary and MLC K Nagababu on Sunday expressed strong support for the proposal to name the Polavaram irrigation project after Amarajeevi Sri Potti Sriramulu, stating that such a move would be a fitting tribute to the freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in the formation of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a programme held at CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri, Nagababu said Sri Potti Sriramulu’s supreme sacrifice for a separate Telugu state continues to inspire generations. He said the proposal, made by Jana Sena president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, reflected the coalition government’s commitment to honouring great personalities rather than political leaders.

The programme was organised in connection with the induction of members from the Arya Vysya community into the Jana Sena Party under the leadership of party leader and Chartered Accountant Penugonda Subbarayudu. Newly inducted members were formally welcomed into the party by Nagababu along Government Whip Pidugu Hariprasad.

Hariprasad, addressing the gathering, called upon the new members to work in accordance with Jana Sena’s core principles and ideals, emphasising public service as the party’s guiding philosophy.