Know actual arrival time of APSRTC buses with GTFS

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC is likely to introduce a new mapping system for all buses, which helps passengers track the bus they want to board, and also allows the RTC to monitor the speed and other aspects of the vehicle.

The new mapping system GTFS (General Transit Feed Specification) and GTFS-Realtime for digital transit info, enables the APSRTC to provide real-time bus tracking, accurate arrival time, and service alerts on apps like Google Maps.

The new system follows global standards for sharing static schedules, routes, stops and live updates such as vehicle position and delay, if any.

During a recent review meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao explained the modalities and functioning of GFTS. Naidu directed the APSRTC to implement the project on a pilot basis first.

According to sources, GTFS will be installed in the entire APSRTC fleet of 11,495 buses, including rental vehicles, and also in the newly procured electric buses. GTFS works in two modules - static and real-time. While the static GTFS standardises files (like CSVs in a ZIP) containing fixed data pertaining to bus stops, routes, schedules, fares, and geographic info, the real-time GFTS uses live data, efficient protocol buffers for live location tracking of buses.