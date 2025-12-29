Minister Pemmasani lays foundation for health & infrastructure projects

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmassani Chandrasekhar on Sunday laid the foundation stone for two key projects aimed at strengthening health and civic infrastructure in Guntur city.

In Guntur West constituency, Dr Pemmassani, along with local MLA Galla Madhavi, performed the bhoomi puja for a new Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in the 28th division. The centre, being built with an allocation of nearly Rs 1 crore, is expected to ease the burden on Guntur Government Hospital.

The Minister said the project reflects the coalition government’s focus on development, while MLA Madhavi highlighted the constituency’s long-standing infrastructure gaps. Mayor Kovela Mudi Ravindra expressed gratitude to officials and leaders for bringing the facility to the area.

Later, in Guntur East constituency, Dr. Pemmassani joined MLA Mohammad Naseer Ahmed to lay the foundation for a new Elevated Storage Level Reservoir (ELSR) at BR Stadium.

The Minister stressed that many water tanks built 30–40 years ago now suffer from structural defects, including weak roofs and exposed iron due to chemical corrosion.

He announced that new tanks will be constructed with improved designs—roof thickness increased by 50 percent, full internal plastering, and epoxy coating—to ensure durability for at least 50 years. Seven tanks are planned at a cost of Rs 4–5 crore each.

MLA Naseer Ahmed said the Rs 4.5 crore BR Stadium reservoir will replace an old structure and another tank will be built near RTC Colony.

Mayor Ravindra added that the project, costing Rs 4.6 crore, will be completed within a year and will provide safe drinking water under the AMRUT 2 scheme.

The events were attended by Mayor Ravindra, Deputy Mayor Shaik Sajeela, Collector Tamim Ansaria, GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, party leaders from TDP, BJP, Jana Sena, and several local representatives.