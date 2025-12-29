Move to shift Annamayya district headquarters: Rayachoti observes bandh

KADAPA: Rayachoti observed a voluntary bandh on Sunday in protest against the move to shift the Annamayya district headquarters from the town. The bandh organised under the aegis of the Rayachoti Annamayya District Struggle Committee (JAC), went off peacefully.

The JAC staged a sit-in at Netaji Circle on the Kurnool-Chittoor National Highway demanding that Rayachoti be continued as the district headquarters. Heavy police force was deployed in the town to thwart any untoward incidents.

The JAC expressed anguish over the move to shift the district headquarters as it would hurt the sentiments of the people. It threatened to intensify the agitation if the State government failed to reconsider its decision.

Speaking on the occasion, JAC leaders V Nagireddy and Srinivasa Raju urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to honour the assurance given by him during his election campaign that Rayachoti would continue as the Annamayya district headquarters.

Tension mounted on Saturday night following social media reports suggesting moves to merge Rayachoti into the proposed Madanapalle district. JAC leaders were held at Netaji Circle, RTC Bus Stand and YSR Circle in Rayachoti when they opposed the move. Two activists allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison denouncing the move. Alert locals rushed them to government hospital, where timely treatment saved their lives.

YSRCP State general secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy strongly opposed any move to abolish Annamayya district, stating that playing with the sentiments of the people was unacceptable.

He said the YSRCP would wage a struggle to protect Annamayya district, which was formed after sustained efforts of the people.