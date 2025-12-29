One killed as fire guts two coaches of Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express near Elamanchili in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: One passenger was killed after a fire broke out in two coaches of the Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express near Elamanchili in Anakapalle district in the early hours of Monday.

Anakapalle Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said the police received information about the incident at around 12.45 a.m. He stated that there were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in the other at the time of the fire. “Unfortunately, a dead body was found in the B1 AC coach,” he stated.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrasekhar Sundar, a resident of Vijayawada. According to the police, the fire broke out in the B1 AC coach near Elamanchili railway station around midnight. As the flames spread quickly, passengers in the coach panicked and attempted to escape. Chandrasekhar Sundar was reportedly trapped inside the coach and could not be rescued in time, leading to his death.

More than 150 passengers were travelling in the two AC coaches. Railway officials immediately halted the train and evacuated the passengers to safety. Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.