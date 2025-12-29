Plan to double train capacity in key ECoR cities

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that, in view of sustained growth in travel demand, the originating capacity of major cities under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) will be doubled over the next five years.
He said a comprehensive plan covering Bhubaneswar, Puri and Visakhapatnam, among the 48 major cities identified by Indian Railways, is under implementation.
The plan includes works already sanctioned, under progress or proposed, to double train-handling capacity in a time-bound manner. While the target year is 2030, capacity will be increased progressively so that benefits are realised immediately.
Vaishnaw said the plan includes augmenting existing terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines and adequate shunting facilities.
It also involves identifying and creating new terminals in and around urban areas, developing maintenance facilities including mega coaching complexes, and increasing sectional capacity through traffic facility works, signalling upgrades and multitracking.
While planning capacity expansion at Bhubaneswar, Puri and Visakhapatnam, nearby stations will also be considered to ensure balanced growth. The plan classifies works into immediate, short-term and long-term actions, with clear timelines and defined outcomes.
He said the measures aim to reduce congestion, meet rising passenger demand and improve nationwide connectivity.
At Puri, two additional full-length integrated pit lines are under construction. The coaching maintenance facility is proposed to be shifted to a second coaching terminal depot on the sanctioned Puri–Konark new line, where a large-scale coaching complex is planned.
At Bhubaneswar, the Bhubaneswar New Station is being developed as a satellite coaching terminal with two pit lines at Mancheswar. Due to space constraints, new depots are proposed in nearby areas.
At Visakhapatnam, a DPR for yard modificationis under Railway Board consideration.
Jaganadhpuram station is planned as a mega coaching maintenance depot on the proposed bypass line.
Several sectional capacity enhancement projects, including signalling works, flyovers, additional lines and bypasses, are also in progress across the three cities.sixth lines, flyovers and bypass projects in Visakhapatnam area, he noted.