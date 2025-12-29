Plan to double train capacity in key ECoR cities

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that, in view of sustained growth in travel demand, the originating capacity of major cities under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) will be doubled over the next five years.

He said a comprehensive plan covering Bhubaneswar, Puri and Visakhapatnam, among the 48 major cities identified by Indian Railways, is under implementation.

The plan includes works already sanctioned, under progress or proposed, to double train-handling capacity in a time-bound manner. While the target year is 2030, capacity will be increased progressively so that benefits are realised immediately.

Vaishnaw said the plan includes augmenting existing terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines and adequate shunting facilities.

It also involves identifying and creating new terminals in and around urban areas, developing maintenance facilities including mega coaching complexes, and increasing sectional capacity through traffic facility works, signalling upgrades and multitracking.