Ram Rajya remains as a norm for ideal governance: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, where he offered prayers to Shri Ram Lalla, and participated in the ongoing Pratishtha Dwadashi Yagna for global peace.

Naidu, who was warmly received at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport by Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and senior officials, spent considerable time inside the temple complex, observing its grandeur, and architectural scale.

Temple authorities briefed him on the vision behind the project, and the ongoing works.

Speaking to the media after his temple visit, the Chief Minister described the day as spiritually significant, recalling his participation in the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony in January 2024.

The Chief Minister hailed the Ram Mandir as a “divine, historic, and transformative” shrine that embodies India’s cultural traditions, and fulfills the long-cherished aspirations of millions.

Naidu emphasised that Ram Rajya remains the benchmark for ideal governance, praising those who contributed to the temple construction through dialogue and consensus.

He lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s administration for blending development with spiritual progress, noting that States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will play a crucial role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Highlighting India’s rapid strides in technology and knowledge, Naidu said the integration of modern progress with timeless spiritual values offers the best path forward for humanity.