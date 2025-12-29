Union Finance Minister Sitharaman launches Cyient AI & Future Skills Hub in Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday inaugurated the Cyient AI & Future Skills Hub at the Digital Bhavan in Pedamainvarilanka village of Narasapuram mandal, West Godavari district.

The initiative, developed under the Cyient Foundation, aims to promote rural employment and empower youth, women, farmers, self-help groups, and local communities with AI-enabled, future-ready skills.

Speaking at the event, Sitharaman said the hub is envisioned as a model AI-driven rural skill and livelihood centre, strengthening India’s journey towards digital transformation in line with national priorities such as Digital India, Skill India, and Viksit Bharat 2047.

She emphasized that the project demonstrates how corporate social responsibility (CSR) partnerships can upgrade government infrastructure while fostering inclusive and sustainable development.

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with smart classrooms, a 40-system computer lab, drone training equipment, high-speed internet connectivity, licensed and open-source AI tools, and a centralized learning management system.

Training will be delivered through three National Skills Qualifications Framework-aligned tracks: AI-enabled digital and IT literacy, AI-based digital marketing and e-commerce, and agri-tech and aqua-tech with drone operations. Each course follows a 12-week model, with 60 percent practical training and 40 per cent AI-assisted theoretical instruction. Certification, placement support, and self-employment opportunities will be provided to ensure sustainable livelihoods.