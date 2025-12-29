Union Finance Minister Sitharaman launches Cyient AI & Future Skills Hub in Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday inaugurated the Cyient AI & Future Skills Hub at the Digital Bhavan in Pedamainvarilanka village of Narasapuram mandal, West Godavari district.
The initiative, developed under the Cyient Foundation, aims to promote rural employment and empower youth, women, farmers, self-help groups, and local communities with AI-enabled, future-ready skills.
Speaking at the event, Sitharaman said the hub is envisioned as a model AI-driven rural skill and livelihood centre, strengthening India’s journey towards digital transformation in line with national priorities such as Digital India, Skill India, and Viksit Bharat 2047.
She emphasized that the project demonstrates how corporate social responsibility (CSR) partnerships can upgrade government infrastructure while fostering inclusive and sustainable development.
The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with smart classrooms, a 40-system computer lab, drone training equipment, high-speed internet connectivity, licensed and open-source AI tools, and a centralized learning management system.
Training will be delivered through three National Skills Qualifications Framework-aligned tracks: AI-enabled digital and IT literacy, AI-based digital marketing and e-commerce, and agri-tech and aqua-tech with drone operations. Each course follows a 12-week model, with 60 percent practical training and 40 per cent AI-assisted theoretical instruction. Certification, placement support, and self-employment opportunities will be provided to ensure sustainable livelihoods.
Cyient Founder Chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy highlighted the foundation’s commitment to rural digital empowerment, noting that more than 120 government schools have already been digitalised and over 35,000 students reached through digital literacy programs. District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani was complimented by the Finance Minister for expediting the completion of the Digital Bhavan.
Earlier in the day, Sitharaman inaugurated infrastructure worth `18 lakh at the Zilla Parishad High School in Pedamainvarilanka village, provided by Union Bank of India. The facilities include computers and science laboratories aimed at enhancing digital learning.
Interacting with students, she stressed that education and sports are the true pathways to development, urging them to pursue higher education and excel in both academics and athletics.
She said digital classrooms would help students understand global developments and improve learning standards.
Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu, BJP state president PVN Madhav, MLAs, senior officials, and community representatives attended the programmes.