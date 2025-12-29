Vizag Airport records 81.52 per cent flight punctuality

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ‘On-Time Performance’ (OTP) of flights landing and taking off from Visakhapatnam International Airport from January 2025 to November 2025 was put at 81.52%. OTP is a measure for punctuality. According to the Officiating Airport Director, and Joint GM (Ops) AAI, Visakhapatnam, the total delay is 18.46%.According to official operational data, a total of 3,470 domestic flights and 184 international flights got delayed for more than half-an-hour during the period.

A total of 19,136 domestic and 654 international flights were operated from the airport. IndiGo recorded the highest number of 2,171 delays out of 13,550 domestic flight operations, accounting for a delay of 16.02%, and 83.98% OTP.

Air India reported 618 delayed flights from 2,058 domestic services, reflecting a delay of 30.03%, and OTP of 69.97%. Air India Express registered 630 delays out of 2,970 domestic flights with 21.21% delay and 78.79% OTP. IndiaOne Air showed comparatively stronger punctuality, reporting 51 delayed flights from 558 operations, accounting for 9.14% delay, and 90.86% OTP.

On the international front, IndiGo and Scoot together accounted for 184 delayed flights out of 654 operations, with delay exceeding 22%, according to the official data.