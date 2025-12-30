Andhra Cabinet nod for distributing land passbooks by January 9

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Monday gave nod for distributing passbooks to the land owners by January 9, 2026.

The proposal of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to avail loan to the tune of Rs 7,387.70 crore from NABARD under Infrastructure Development Assistance for developing infrastructure in the capital region of Amaravati got the clearance of the Cabinet.

Approval was also given for construction of UG drainage and sewage treatment plant in Mangalagiri, Tadepalli municipal corporation.

The Cabinet approved the orders issued by the Finance department to enhance the DA/DR by 3.64 percent to government employees and pensioners from January 1, 2024.

The State Cabinet approved to change the nomenclatures of Village/Ward Secretariats as part of achieving the goals of Swarna Andhra.

It was also decided to take action with regard to the proposal of AP Maritime Board to establish Greenfield Port.