Andhra Cabinet reviews 2025 performance, hails shift to people-centric governance

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met at the Secretariat on Monday, undertook a comprehensive review of the coalition government’s performance in 2025 and announced that the year marked a clear shift towards people-centric, responsive and result-oriented governance.

The Cabinet observed that welfare delivery, economic growth, infrastructure creation and administrative reforms progressed in parallel, reflecting the government’s focus on inclusive development and efficient execution.

The Cabinet noted that the Super Six welfare initiatives emerged as a defining feature of governance in 2025, providing direct and timely support to crores of citizens. Under Thalliki Vandanam, financial assistance amounting to Rs 10,090 crore was extended to 67.27 lakh students, significantly strengthening access to education.

The Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme for women, launched on August 15, enabled safe and affordable mobility and recorded more than 3.25 crore journeys, with an expenditure of Rs 1,144 crore so far.

Free bus travel facilities for persons with disabilities and the portability of pension benefits across locations further enhanced dignity and inclusion for vulnerable sections. Reviewing rural and agricultural initiatives, the Cabinet stated that farmers remained at the core of policy interventions throughout the year.

Through Annadata Sukhibhava, Rs 6,310 crore was directly credited into the accounts of 46 lakh farmers, ensuring income support and financial stability.

The Deepam-2 scheme provided three free LPG cylinders per household annually, with nearly two crore cylinders distributed at a cost of Rs 2,684 crore. Pension support under NTR Bharosa crossed Rs 50,000 crore in cumulative outlay, with annual disbursements of Rs 33,000 crore, offering dependable social security. Dedicated schemes for fishermen, auto drivers and the urban poor further strengthened livelihood assurance across sectors.