Andhra crime rate drops 6.17%, but economic offences rise, says DGP Harish

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh police are building capacities to curb cybercrimes, said DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, adding the state saw 6.17% fewer crimes in 2025 with 1,03,397 cases vs 1,10,193 cases in the previous year, 2024.

However, former DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, during his tenure in 2024, had revealed that the State reported as many as 92,904 cases, including those under IPC or BNS and Special Local Laws, compared to 97,760 cases in 2023. A difference of 17,289 cases was observed in the statistics provided by the police department for the year 2024.

Addressing the media at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, DGP Harish Gupta asserted that the Andhra Pradesh Police Department is focusing on providing more efficient services through the implementation of technology and artificial intelligence to combat the growing threat of cybercrime and has increased its focus on the refund process.

Revealing the crime statistics, the DGP said the number of cybercrime incidents and the money lost to cybercriminals had reduced slightly due to increased public awareness. A total of 62,414 complaints were generated, of which 2,332 FIRs were registered, prompting officials to freeze ₹98 crore. Of the total loss of ₹815 crore, only ₹3 crore was successfully refunded to victims, while another ₹98 crore was frozen,” DGP Harish said.

He also expressed concern over the rise in economic offences, which increased by an average of 5 per cent across three categories—cheating, criminal breach of trust, and counterfeiting of coins, currency and government stamps.