Andhra forms special task force to prevent, control infectious diseases

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced the formation of a special state-level Task Force Committee to strengthen measures for the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav stated that the committee was constituted under the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The committee will be chaired by Veerapandian, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare.

The newly formed Task Force comprises 24 members, including national-level medical experts and senior officials from various departments such as Animal Husbandry, Panchayati Raj, Municipal Administration, and Agriculture.

The committee’s primary responsibility is to design a comprehensive strategic plan to tackle diseases. It will also focus on emergency response protocols during sudden outbreaks, preparedness and boosting Rapid Response Teams (RRTs).

The Task Force will convene once every three months to review the State’s disease burden, assess the effectiveness of ongoing control measures, and recommend further action. This is expected to ensure rapid responses to public health challenges.

Officials including Chakradhar Babu, Director of Secondary Health; Krishnateja, Commissioner of Panchayati Raj; Sampath Kumar, Commissioner of Municipal Administration; Dr Manjeer Jilani, Commissioner of Agriculture; Anuradha, Regional Director of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Hyderabad; and Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy, a specialist from Guntur.