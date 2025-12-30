CM Chandrababu Naidu asks officials to launch volunteer service system at all temples in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Endowments Department to implement a volunteer-based service system across all temples in the state, modelled on the Srivari Sevakulu initiative at Tirumala. He emphasised that devotees willing to serve should be identified, listed, and encouraged to participate, similar to the practice already in place at Srisailam.

Reviewing the performance of multiple departments from the RTGS on Monday, the Chief Minister discussed the functioning of Revenue, Agriculture, Civil Supplies, Health, Transport, Fire Services, and Endowments. He stressed that grassroots-level efficiency must be ensured, particularly in government offices and hospitals frequently visited by the public.

On healthcare, Naidu instructed officials to strengthen facilities at Primary Health Centres, Urban PHCs, Community Health Centres, and district hospitals. He insisted on maintaining cleanliness and ensuring that doctors remain accessible to patients. Collectors were asked to regularly monitor services and focus on key departments to improve public satisfaction.

Turning to the Revenue Department, the Chief Minister warned that surveys must be conducted without errors and citizens should not face inconvenience. He urged the department to work transparently and shed its negative reputation. In agriculture, Naidu directed officials to conduct soil testing to assess fertility and nutrient levels.

Farmers should be informed about the impact of fertilizer use, including reduced soil quality or contamination. Awareness campaigns must explain how crops can be cultivated with minimal use of urea, ensuring healthier produce and better public health. He called for close coordination between the Agriculture and Health departments at the field level.

On civil supplies, the Chief Minister stressed that paddy procurement should be free of complaints.