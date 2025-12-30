One dies as express train catches fire in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: One passenger died after a fire broke out in the Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express near Elamanchili in Anakapalle district in the early hours of Monday. Authorities identified the deceased as Chandrasekhar Sundar, 70, a cloth merchant from Vijayawada.

The Anakapalle district police said the fire broke out around 12.45 am when the train approached Elamanchili railway station. Flames engulfed the B1 and M2 AC coaches, located behind the pantry car. The loco pilot noticed the blaze, halted the train at Elamanchili station and alerted the fire brigade.

Anakapalle Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha responded immediately and deployed police teams and fire-fighting personnel to the spot. Fire services personnel from Anakapalle, Elamanchili and Nakkapalli worked for several hours to bring the fire under control.

Railway staff evacuated more than 150 passengers travelling in the two AC coaches. Despite the efforts, one passenger could not escape in time. The victim, Chandrasekhar Sundar, was travelling in berth No. 12 of the B1 coach.

After 3.30 am, railway officials removed the two burnt coaches and began rearranging passengers. Railway authorities detached the affected B1 and M2 coaches and removed one additional AC III Tier coach, M1, as a precautionary measure. The SP said railway police found a large sum of cash in the bag belonging to the deceased. In the presence of Chandrasekhar Sundar’s family members, officials opened the bag and recovered Rs 5.80 lakh, with several currency bundles partially burnt.

Later, he said Chandrasekhar Sundar conducted cloth business between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.