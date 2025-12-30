SC Sub-plan lapses won’t be tolerated: Andhra Social Welfare Minister Dola

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy warned that negligence in spending SC Sub-plan funds will be taken seriously. After enquiring about the department-wise expenditure of SC Sub-plan funds, the Minister observed that some departments failed in spending the allocated funds though the year is coming to end, sought the reasons.

Chairing the meeting of the nodal agency on expenditure of SC Sub-plan funds at the State Secretariat on Monday, Dola expressed severe displeasure over the absence of several heads of the departments.

The Minister felt that the absence of the officials reflected their negligence towards poor and downtrodden sections of people. Seeking to know why the officials are not attending the nodal agency meeting, the Minister said that the officials should extend their support to the steps being taken up by the government for the upliftment of the poor people.

He made it clear that cent percent of the SC Sub-plan funds should be spent by the end of the financial year. He asked the officials focus on laying CC roads and drinking water facilities in SC colonies.