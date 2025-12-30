Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrated at Tirumala with elaborate arrangements, tight security

TIRUMALA: Exclusive facilities and spotless arrangements were put in place at Tirumala this year in view of Vaikunta Ekadasi, a sacred annual festival celebrated with great devotion and grandeur. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) undertook meticulous planning, learning from past experiences, and adopted a strategic approach to crowd management, setting a benchmark for future festivals.

At around 1.30 am, the sacred ‘Swarga Dwaralu’ (Vaikunta Dwaram) was opened after special poojas were performed to the doorway. Floral and illumination decorators adorned the area with elaborate serial sets, exotic floral garlands and intricate flower arrangements, creating a divine ambience.

As part of the ongoing Tiruppavai rituals, Lord Vishnu, the presiding deity, was worshipped in accordance with the tradition of the festival.

On Ekadasi, instead of the chanting of Suprabhatham by devotees, special poojas were performed, marking the Lord’s participation in the sacred observances. Devotees and VVIPs were allowed darshan of the Lord and were also permitted to undertake Parikrama through the Vaikunta Dwaram, which is opened only once a year.

Elaborate security arrangements were made, with about 2,000 police personnel deployed from various parts of Tirupati district, along with 1,800 vigilance and security guards. To strictly avoid congregation, TTD introduced new entry points for token holders, aimed at preventing confusion and reducing waiting time in the queue complex. These longer, continuous entry pathways allowed devotees to have a sacred walk and proceed smoothly for darshan without prolonged sitting or waiting,

District SP Subbarayudu said that, in coordination with TTD, full security arrangements had been ensured not only for Ekadasi, Dwadasi and Thrayodasi, but for all ten days of the festivities.