After 78 years of darkness, solar power lights up homes in a tribal hamlet of AP's Eluru district

ELURU: For the first time since Independence, homes in the small tribal hamlet of Modela in Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district have been lit by electricity, marking a historic moment for its residents.

The remote forest village, home to 23 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families, had lived in darkness for generations, relying solely on oil lamps and firewood. That changed with the installation of a 5 KVA solar microgrid system under the PM JANMAN programme, providing electricity to every household.

The project was implemented under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) in coordination with the district administration. Officials said the initiative has significantly improved daily life in the hamlet, enabling children to study after sunset and enhancing safety and convenience for residents.

Residents recalled that the village stayed awake on the first night electricity was switched on, with children moving from house to house in excitement at seeing electric bulbs for the first time.

Commission Member Jatothu Hussain visited the village and highlighted the lack of basic infrastructure, following which District Collector K. Vetri Selvi directed officials to take immediate steps to address long-pending issues.

In a gesture of gratitude, villagers later visited the Eluru Collectorate to felicitate Joint Collector Dr M J Abhishek Gowda and Superintending Engineer (Electricity) Salman Raju.

Villager K Mukka Reddy said the arrival of solar power was a memorable moment for the tribal families, ending decades of isolation and darkness in the hamlet.