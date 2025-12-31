Andhra Pradesh govt takes up Sankaraguptam drain work at an outlay of Rs 20.77 crore

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to coconut farmers of Konaseema, the State government has taken up the modernisation of the Sankaraguptam Major Drain with an outlay of Rs 20.77 crore, aiming to permanently address seawater intrusion that has been damaging coconut plantations for decades.
The foundation stone for the drain modernisation project was virtually laid by Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan from his camp office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday to mark the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi.
Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said he was deeply moved during his recent visit to Razole Assembly constituency in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, where he witnessed vast stretches of coconut groves damaged due to poor drainage and seawater ingress. He noted that lakhs of coconut trees had withered over the past two decades, pushing farmers into distress.
The Deputy CM said the issue was immediately taken to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with a proposal to prepare a remedial action plan within 45 days. However, demonstrating urgency, and sensitivity towards farmers’ problems, the CM sanctioned the required funds for the modernisation of the Sankaraguptam Major Drain within 35 days, he said.
Thanking the Chief Minister for his prompt response, Pawan Kalyan said the alliance government is committed to farmers’ welfare, and determined to ensure that Andhra Pradesh becomes a State where farmers do not suffer in silence. Despite financial constraints, he said, the government accorded top priority to the Konaseema coconut farmers’ issue.
As part of the project, desilting of the drain will be carried out from 8.50 km to 16.50 km, and embankments will be strengthened on both sides up to 14.50 km, besides removal of encroachments in about 250 acres.
Water Resources Minister N Ramanaidu participated in the programme virtually. Razole MLA Deva Varaprasad, Konaseema District Collector R Mahesh Kumar, and senior officials were present.