Andhra Pradesh govt takes up Sankaraguptam drain work at an outlay of Rs 20.77 crore

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to coconut farmers of Konaseema, the State government has taken up the modernisation of the Sankaraguptam Major Drain with an outlay of Rs 20.77 crore, aiming to permanently address seawater intrusion that has been damaging coconut plantations for decades.

The foundation stone for the drain modernisation project was virtually laid by Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan from his camp office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday to mark the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said he was deeply moved during his recent visit to Razole Assembly constituency in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, where he witnessed vast stretches of coconut groves damaged due to poor drainage and seawater ingress. He noted that lakhs of coconut trees had withered over the past two decades, pushing farmers into distress.