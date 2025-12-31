Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses pleas on special quota for Group-2 posts

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday brought an end to the long-pending controversy revolving around the recruitment of Group-2 posts, granting permission to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to proceed with the appointments.

Justice Nyapathi Vijay dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the allocation of special reservation points for women, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and sportspersons in the Group-2 notification issued by the APPSC in 2023.

With the dismissal of these petitions, the legal hurdles in completing the selection process have been removed, paving the way for issuing appointment orders to eligible candidates. It may be recalled that the APPSC had issued a notification in 2023 for filling 829 Group-2 posts, earmarking special reservation points for the above categories.

Visakhapatnam-based aspirant M Parthasarathi had approached the High Court seeking directions to finalise the reservation roster in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment in the RK Sabharwal case.

Separately, another Kadapa-based Kanuparthi Penchalaiah, and others challenged the fixation of a separate roster for women, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and sportspersons in executive and non-executive Group-2 posts, terming it contrary to a government order issued in 2023.

The High Court had earlier declined to grant an interim stay on the recruitment process.