AP Markfed to buy red gram from January 2 under PSS

VIJAYAWADA: Director of Agriculture and Managing Director of AP MARKFED Manazir Jeelani Samoon said that the Central Government’s orders for procurement of pulses under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Kharif 2025 season have brought much-needed relief to red gram farmers in the State.

Manazir said that due to the absence of remunerative market prices, farmers were facing difficulties and were being forced to sell their produce at lower rates. With the Centre agreeing to procure Red Gram (Tur), Green Gram (Moong) and Black Gram (Urad), farmers can now avoid distress sales and gain confidence of assured prices.

He said that red gram procurement centres will be opened across red gram-growing districts from January 2, 2026, and district-level MARKFED officials have been instructed to make all necessary arrangements.

As per the approvals, procurement has been permitted for 1,16,690 metric tonnes of Red Gram, 903 metric tonnes of Green Gram and 28,440 metric tonnes of Black Gram.

Manazir said procurement guidelines were issued on December 10, and arrivals of red gram are expected from the first fortnight of January till the second fortnight of March. While the current open market price ranges between Rs 6,800 and Rs 7,300 per quintal, the MSP has been fixed at ?8,000 per quintal, he added.

He said the Joint Collector will head the district-level procurement committee, while the MARKFED District Manager will oversee procurement. Farmers must register at the Rythu Seva Kendram to sell produce.