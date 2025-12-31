Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu lays greater emphasis on development in 2026

VIJAYAWADA: After winning public confidence through people-friendly governance, and a balance between welfare and development in 2025, the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set ambitious goals for 2026.

The focus for the coming year includes resolving revenue issues, providing dispute-free land to farmers, expanding welfare and development programmes, boosting wealth creation and accelerating industrial growth.

During 2025, the coalition government fulfilled the majority of its election promises, with the “Super Six” schemes emerging as major successes. Under the Talliki Vandanam scheme, Rs 10,090 crore was directly credited to mothers’ accounts, benefiting 67.27 lakh students. The Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme for women, launched on August 15, recorded 3.25 crore journeys at a cost of Rs 1,144 crore, and was later extended to persons with disabilities.

Farmer welfare remained a priority, with Rs 6,310 crore credited to 46 lakh farmers under Annadata Sukhibhava. Through Deepam-2, three free LPG cylinders per year were provided to women, involving an expenditure of Rs 2,684 crore and the distribution of nearly two crore cylinders. Social security pensions crossed a historic milestone of Rs 50,000 crore in disbursements during the year. Under Matsyakara Bharosa, Rs 250 crore was distributed to 1.25 lakh fishermen.

Other welfare initiatives included assistance to auto drivers, honorariums for pastors, Imams and Muejjins, enhanced salaries for priests and Nayee Brahmins, and a monthly honorarium for junior lawyers. Minority welfare spending touched Rs 3,670 crore. The government also revived Anna Canteens, reopening 204 canteens that have served over four crore meals so far.