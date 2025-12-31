Is this end of Maoism in Andhra Pradesh?

For decades, the dense forests of northern Andhra Pradesh echoed with gunfire, ideological slogans and the fear of an invisible enemy. In 2025, those echoes have begun to fade. The year is being seen as a watershed moment in the State’s internal security history, with Maoism—once deeply entrenched—reduced to near irrelevance.

A combination of sustained security operations, intelligence-driven policing and large-scale voluntary surrenders has pushed the Left-Wing Extremist (LWE) movement to the brink of extinction in Andhra Pradesh. Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta said the State is witnessing one of the highest rates of voluntary surrenders, reflecting not only enforcement success but a fundamental loss of faith in Maoist ideology.

In 2025 alone, more than 50 Maoists of various cadres surrendered, effectively ending organised Naxal activity in the State. Sixteen top leaders, including Madvi Hidma, Gajarla Uday and Metturi Joga Rao, were neutralised. Police said only 13 cadres linked to Andhra Pradesh remain active, most of them operating along the Andhra–Odisha border.