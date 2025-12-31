New facilities to come up at Chirala hospital in Andhra's Guntur

GUNTUR: Advanced medical facilities and improved healthcare services will soon be available to the people of Bapatla district, announced State Commissioner for Medical, Health, and Family Welfare, Veera Pandyan.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Veera Pandyan and Collector Vinod Kumar V made a surprise inspection of the ongoing construction works at Chirala Area Hospital. They reviewed the premises thoroughly, including the newly built Integrated Laboratory being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore in line with Indian Public Health Standards.

The officials inspected the under-construction Critical Care Unit with 50 beds, part of a four-storey project costing Rs 25 crore.

The Collector said works under APMIDC review would finish within a year. With Chirala Area Hospital collecting 200 blood samples daily, officials cited urgent need for an Integrated Lab sanctioned for Bapatla district.