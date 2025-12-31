New Polavaram district set to ensure development of tribal communities

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The creation of Polavaram district in the Godavari region is being hailed as a landmark decision, promising long-awaited development, and administrative relief for tribal communities living in remote hill tracts. The new district comprises Rampachodavaram and Chinturu revenue divisions with a total of 11 mandals.

Rampachodavaram division includes Rampachodavaram, Devipatnam, Gangavaram, Y Ramavaram, Rajavommangi, Addateegala, and Maredumilli, while Chinturu division consists of Yetapaka, Chinturu, Kunavaram, and Vara Ramachandrapuram.

Significantly, the famed Papikondalu National Park falls within the new district, enhancing its ecological and tourism importance.

Rampachodavaram, located about 60 km from Rajamahendravaram, has been chosen as the district headquarters.

Rampachodavaram and Chinturu were originally part of East Godavari district before being merged into Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district in 2022. However, the ASR district headquarters at Paderu—nearly 300 km away—posed severe hardship for tribals who struggled to access administrative services.

The cultural and geographical differences between Rampachodavaram-Chinturu and Paderu-Araku further fuelled opposition to the merger.

After three years of sustained demand, the government’s announcement of the Polavaram district marks a major victory for local tribal communities.

Interestingly, Polavaram mandal itself is not part of the new district, remaining separated by the Godavari river and dense Papikondalu forests. Travel between Polavaram and Rampachodavaram is currently arduous, with only local tribals familiar with river crossing points.