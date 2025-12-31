New Polavaram district set to ensure development of tribal communities

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The creation of Polavaram district in the Godavari region is being hailed as a landmark decision, promising long-awaited development, and administrative relief for tribal communities living in remote hill tracts. The new district comprises Rampachodavaram and Chinturu revenue divisions with a total of 11 mandals.
Rampachodavaram division includes Rampachodavaram, Devipatnam, Gangavaram, Y Ramavaram, Rajavommangi, Addateegala, and Maredumilli, while Chinturu division consists of Yetapaka, Chinturu, Kunavaram, and Vara Ramachandrapuram.
Significantly, the famed Papikondalu National Park falls within the new district, enhancing its ecological and tourism importance.
Rampachodavaram, located about 60 km from Rajamahendravaram, has been chosen as the district headquarters.
Rampachodavaram and Chinturu were originally part of East Godavari district before being merged into Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district in 2022. However, the ASR district headquarters at Paderu—nearly 300 km away—posed severe hardship for tribals who struggled to access administrative services.
The cultural and geographical differences between Rampachodavaram-Chinturu and Paderu-Araku further fuelled opposition to the merger.
After three years of sustained demand, the government’s announcement of the Polavaram district marks a major victory for local tribal communities.
Interestingly, Polavaram mandal itself is not part of the new district, remaining separated by the Godavari river and dense Papikondalu forests. Travel between Polavaram and Rampachodavaram is currently arduous, with only local tribals familiar with river crossing points.
Once the Polavaram irrigation project is completed, connectivity will improve dramatically, reducing the distance between Polavaram and Rampachodavaram to just 35 km. Nearly half of the project—including the left canal and powerhouse—will fall under the Devipatnam mandal of the new district.
The district will also encompass key religious and tourism landmarks such as the Gandi Pochamma temple, Gandi Bapanamma temple, and Papikondalu boating points, boosting its tourism potential.
Chinturu’s administrative history is equally complex. Once part of East Godavari until 1959, it was merged into Khammam district, returned to East Godavari after the State bifurcation in 2014, and later absorbed into ASR in 2022. Now, it will finally become part of Polavaram district.
Surrounded by Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, ASR, Kakinada, and East Godavari districts, Polavaram holds immense strategic significance. With infrastructure already in place at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency headquarters in Rampachodavaram, officials expect a smooth transition.
Rampachodavaram MLA Sirisha Devi expressed confidence that the new district will witness rapid development, thanking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for fulfilling his promise. She noted that the new district will also accelerate rehabilitation and resettlement packages for families displaced by the Polavaram Irrigation Project, ushering in long-awaited growth for tribal communities.