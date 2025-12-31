Rising gold prices hit traditional goldsmiths hard in Andhra

At 5 a.m., when most of Proddutur is still asleep, 38-year-old Ghouse Basha steps into a small hotel kitchen on Jinnah Road, stirring vessels instead of shaping gold. Until a year ago, his mornings began at a workbench, crafting ornaments that earned him a steady income and respect as a skilled goldsmith. Today, rising gold prices have pushed him, and many like him, out of their ancestral profession and into daily-wage work.

His story reflects a quiet crisis unfolding across Kadapa district. As gold prices touched historic highs, customer purchases declined sharply, drying up orders for handmade ornaments.

In Proddutur, once a hub of skilled swarnakaras, workshops remain open but largely idle. Artisans say they now spend more time waiting than working, uncertain about when the next order will arrive. For Ghouse Basha, who once earned about Rs 20,000 a month, the past year has been devastating. With work dwindling, he struggled to pay house rent, school fees and insurance premiums before finally leaving the trade. He now works from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a hotel, earning Rs 500 a day. “There is nothing left to save, and this income cannot secure my children’s future,” he says.

Fifty-year-old Shamsheer Basha, a seasoned goldsmith who once earned Rs 3,000–Rs 4,000 a day, says the decline began even before the recent price surge, as outside artisans undercut local workers. As gold became costlier, orders almost vanished. He bought an auto to support his family, but earns barely Rs 600 a day, most of which goes towards loan instalments and household expenses.