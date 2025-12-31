Scores of devotees throng Ahobilam temple to mark Mukkoti Ekadasi in Andhra

KURNOOL: Devotees across the undivided Kurnool district observed Vaikunta (Mukkoti) Ekadasi on Tuesday with religious fervour, with major temples witnessing heavy footfall from the early hours.

Devotees thronged the Sri Narsimha Swamy temple in the wee hours, of Tuesday, at Ahobilam, to witness the Lord passing through the Paramapatha Vaasal, considered the gateway to heaven.

Chanting of “Govinda Govinda” filled the air as priests performed special poojas, followed by uninterrupted darshan throughout the day amid long queues on surrounding streets. Temple Chief Administrative Officer VLN Ramanujan, Maniyar Soumya Narayanan and priest Kalyana Rangan arranged facilities to manage the rush and ensure smooth darshan for devotees.

Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations were also held at several Perumal temples across Kurnool and Nandyal districts, including the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kurnool headquarters, the Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy Temple in Veldurthi, and the Chenna Kesava Perumal temples in Koilakuntla and Banaganapalle.

In Srisailam, thousands of devotees converged at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple to offer prayers. Devotees thronged the temple and surrounding streets to have darshan of the presiding deities.

Srisailam Temple Executive Officer (EO) M Srinivasa Rao oversaw the special arrangements to facilitate darshan and manage crowd on the occasion.