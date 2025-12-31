Shiva Lingam vandalised in Konaseema village

VIJAYAWADA: Tension gripped Draksharamam village in Ambedkar Konaseema district after unidentified miscreants vandalised a nearly 100-year-old Shiva Lingam installed on the banks of the Sapta Godavari River.

The damage was noticed on Tuesday morning, sparking outrage among devotees who staged a sit-in protest against the desecration.

District Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena, along with senior officials, rushed to the spot. Sniffer dogs were deployed, and CCTV footage is being examined to trace the culprits. The SP confirmed that four special police teams have been formed to expedite the investigation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took serious note of the incident, and sought details from Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. He directed officials to identify and punish the culprits without any delay, and ordered that investigation updates be reported to him regularly.

Anam informed Naidu that a new Shiva Lingam was already reinstalled at the site. The reinstallation ceremony was conducted in the presence of Endowments officials, with priests and Vedic scholars performing rituals as per tradition.

Anam strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “heinous act” that deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees. He spoke to Labour Minister V Subhash, Collector Mahesh Kumar, SP Rahul Meena, and Endowments Commissioner Ramachandra Mehan to get details. He assured that a coordinated action plan, involving the Archaeology, Endowments, and Police Departments will be implemented to safeguard temples in State.