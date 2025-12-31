TDP outreach programme to highlight NDA achievements

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that true governance is measured not by rhetoric but by results on the ground, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is delivering a model of administration rooted in accountability and performance.

He asserted that the NDA coalition government has translated every commitment made to the people into concrete action, restoring public confidence in governance.

Palla called upon party leaders, cadre and grassroot workers to take responsibility for communicating the government’s achievements and welfare interventions directly to citizens. In line with the Chief Minister’s directions, he said a public outreach programme would be conducted on December 31 and January 1, with every functionary engaging households to explain ongoing initiatives, policy outcomes, and the tangible benefits accruing to people. The programme, he added, should be conducted “with the spirit and enthusiasm of a festival”.

Contrasting the present administration with the previous YSRCP regime, he said “Under Naidu’s leadership, Andhra Pradesh has decisively turned the page-from a phase of disruption to an era of visionary governance.”