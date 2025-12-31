Two new districts come into existence in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government issued final notifications on restructuring of districts on Tuesday. Separate notifications were issued with regard to the creation of Markapuram and Polavaram districts.

Rampachodavaram will be the headquarters of Polavaram district. Notification was also issued making Madanapalle the headquarters of Annamayya district. With this, the total number districts in Andhra Pradesh increased to 28, and the changes will come into effect from December 31, 2025.

As per the notification, Annamayya district will have three revenue divisions, including Madanapalle, Pileru and Rayachoti. A total of 25 mandals, including 11 in Madanapalle, eight in Pileru and six in Rayachoti revenue divisions are part of Annamayya district.

According to the notification, with effect from December 31, 2025, there will be Annamayya district with Madanapalle as its headquarters.

Polavaram district will have two revenue divisions, including Rampachodavaram and Chinturu, with a total of 11 mandals. The notification was also issued making Markapuram the headquarters of the newly carved district.

The new district will have two revenue divisions, including Markapuram and Kanigiri with a total of 21 mandals.

Similarly, notifications were published with regard to the creation of five revenue divisions, and other decisions related to changes of mandals that were approved by the Cabinet recently as part of the district reorganisation.