US dependence exposed as aqua exports hit

The year 2025 proved to be one of the most challenging periods for Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture sector, with shrimp farmers hit by widespread disease outbreaks and a sharp disruption in exports to the United States following reciprocal tariffs. The twin shocks caused crop losses of up to 80 per cent across major aquaculture belts, pushing thousands of farmers into financial distress.

Except for Nellore district, severe impact was reported in Krishna, Bapatla, East and West Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema and Srikakulam districts. Early and mid-crop disease outbreaks, coupled with high feed, seed and power costs, made 2025 one of the harshest years for the sector in recent times.

The crisis exposed Andhra Pradesh’s heavy dependence on the U.S. market. In 2023–24, the State exported about 3.48 lakh metric tonnes of seafood worth USD 2.37 billion, with nearly 70–80 per cent of shrimp shipments going to the United States.

The complete halt of U.S.-bound exports in 2025 led to sharp declines in volumes and realisations, forcing exporters to divert shipments to smaller markets such as Japan, Hong Kong, China and Europe.

These markets could not absorb comparable volumes, resulting in stock accumulation, price corrections and processing units operating below capacity.

Strict antibiotic residue norms in alternative markets added to exporters’ losses, while the absence of a clear strategy to stabilise new export destinations further compounded the problem.

In recent weeks, shrimp prices have shown a modest recovery, offering limited relief to farmers.

Though rates remain below peak levels, the improvement has helped contain losses and restore some confidence.

Farmers are now looking ahead to 2026 with cautious optimism, banking on better disease management, careful stocking, market diversification and policy support to revive the sector and ensure long-term stability.