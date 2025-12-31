Vaikunta Dwara Darshan draws heavy crowds in Andhra

TIRUMALA: The sacred Vaikunta Dwara Darshan began at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Tuesday amid devotional fervour. The temple echoed with chants of Govinda Nama as devotees passed through the Vaikunta Dwara after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth experience. Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal, and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected queue lines and interacted with devotees, who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.
Opening of the Vaikunta Dwara took place at 12.05 am, following rituals by priests. VIP darshan was permitted after exclusive annual poojas, while general darshan commenced at 7.15 am. As directed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, priority was accorded to devotees.
For the first three days, entry is restricted to those holding e-DIP tokens. Out of 24 lakh registrations nationwide, 1,72,000 devotees were selected through the system. Token holders are required to adhere to their allotted time slots. From January 2 to 8, devotees without tokens can avail darshan through the Sarva Darshan queue lines.
TTD has deployed nearly 3,500 police and vigilance personnel, with continuous monitoring through the AI Command Control Centre to ensure safety and orderly movement. The disciplined crowd management has resulted in peaceful darshan throughout the day.
On Vaikunta Ekadasi, the Swarna Ratham procession was conducted magnificently between 9 am and 10.30 am. The Ratharanga Dolotsavam of Sri Malayappa Swamy enthralled devotees along the Mada Streets, with thousands participating in the chariot-pulling fete. The temple was adorned with floral and fruit decorations, captivating devotees. From the Mahadwaram to the Dhwajasthambam and Vaikunta Dwaram, the arrangements created a divine ambience.
A special Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple setting near the Srivari Temple drew large crowds. This arrangement, supported by donors, was supervised by TTD Garden Department Deputy Director Sri Srinivasulu.
On Wednesday, Vaikunta Dwadasi will be marked by the sacred Chakra Snanam of Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalwar at Swami Pushkarini between 4.30 am and 5.30 am. Devotees believe a holy dip at the time grants merit equal to bathing in 66 crore theerthams of the Seshachala hills. Officials said planning ensured a smooth, spiritually uplifting darshan that satisfied the devotees.