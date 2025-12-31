Vizag Airport handles 27 lakh passengers between January and November this year

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam International Airport handled 27.55 lakh passengers between January and November 2025, registering a 9.29 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

Passenger footfall remained consistently above 2.2 lakh per month, with traffic peaking at around 2.7 lakh passengers in January and November.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, cumulative passenger traffic registered a growth of 9.29 per cent, increasing from 25.21 lakh to 27.55 lakh.

Airport Director N Purushottam said the growth was supported by efficient handling of scheduled and non-scheduled operations, improved connectivity, and better utilisation of existing capacity.

In cargo operations, Visakhapatnam Airport handled a total of 4,902.876 metric tonnes of domestic cargo between January and November 2025.