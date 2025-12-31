Vizag Airport handles 27 lakh passengers between January and November this year

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam International Airport handled 27.55 lakh passengers between January and November 2025, registering a 9.29 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.
Passenger footfall remained consistently above 2.2 lakh per month, with traffic peaking at around 2.7 lakh passengers in January and November.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, cumulative passenger traffic registered a growth of 9.29 per cent, increasing from 25.21 lakh to 27.55 lakh.
Airport Director N Purushottam said the growth was supported by efficient handling of scheduled and non-scheduled operations, improved connectivity, and better utilisation of existing capacity.
In cargo operations, Visakhapatnam Airport handled a total of 4,902.876 metric tonnes of domestic cargo between January and November 2025.
Of this, outbound cargo accounted for 1,955.369 metric tonnes, while inbound cargo stood at 2,947.507 metric tonnes. The highest monthly cargo movement was recorded in March 2025, with 593.195 metric tonnes handled.
Purushottam noted that monthly cargo throughput remained above 340 metric tonnes throughout the period, indicating consistent operations.
International connectivity also improved with the launch of IndiGo’s Visakhapatnam-Abu Dhabi service on June 13, 2025. The service operates four days a week.
Several passenger amenities were added during the year, including new retail outlets under the Master Concessionaire model and the establishment of Baby Care Rooms.
The operation and maintenance of these facilities were entrusted to a private agency from February 2, 2025, with modern equipment installed for passenger convenience.
On the safety front, the airport conducted a cyclone disaster mock exercise in January 2025 and a full-scale aircraft crash mock drill in July 2025, involving multiple agencies. Interestingly, the Vizag airport achieved a Customer Satisfaction Index score of 4.92 out of 5 in Round I of 2025, securing ninth rank at the national level.