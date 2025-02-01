Andhra Pradesh achieving rapid growth due to double-engine government, says Alapati

GUNTUR: The progress of Andhra Pradesh is a testament to the coalition government at both the Centre and the State, remarked Alapati Rajendra Prasad, the TDP MLC candidate supported by the NDA. Speaking at a meeting held at the BJP district office in Guntur on Friday, he highlighted the pivotal role of the coalition in driving the State’s development.

Cherukuri Tirupathi Rao, addressing the gathering, reflected on the success of the BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena coalition during the previous general elections, which saw the alliance achieve power at both the Centre and the State. He called on party workers and supporters to unite and ensure a landslide victory for Alapati Rajendra Prasad in the upcoming Graduate MLC elections, aiming to replicate the coalition’s past success.

Tirupathi Rao credited the ongoing development and financial support in the State to the NDA leadership. He emphasised the alliance’s instrumental role in introducing numerous developmental initiatives, benefiting the public at large.

In his speech, Alapati Rajendra Prasad reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people, drawing on his extensive political experience. He criticised the hardships endured during the five years of YSRCP rule, contrasting it with the relief brought by the coalition’s effective governance.

Over the past seven months, the coalition government has earned public acclaim for its efficient administration, Prasad noted. He urged voters to recognise the alliance’s contributions and support his candidacy, likening the coalition’s unity to the divine blessings of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers—symbols of purity and strength.

Prasad assured voters of his dedication to the public’s welfare, stressing that their support would further strengthen the coalition’s role in shaping the State’s future. BJP National Council Member Jupudi Rangaraju, BJP state leader Valluru Jayaprakash, and other leaders were present.