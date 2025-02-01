Andhra Pradesh students shine at Bengaluru hackathon

VIJAYAWADA: As many as ten students from the AP Model School of Matam Sariapalli and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) of Ponnada in Srikakulam district brought laurels to Andhra Pradesh with their innovative projects addressing real-world challenges at the five-day hackathon, Hack to the Future: Innovating for Participatory Futures, organised by Quest Alliance in Bengaluru.

The event, concluded on Friday, brought together 57 young innovators from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Odisha. The event fostered creativity, problem-solving, and technological expertise, culminating in a grand showcase of AI, IoT, and sustainability-based prototypes.

One of the teams from the State developed an IoT-powered wearable band to monitor livestock health and prevent stray incidents, which could benefit rural communities. Another team created a chatbot for hostel students struggling with loneliness, offering them emotional support and alerting counsellors during distress.

Since 2019, Quest Alliance’s STEM initiatives in Andhra Pradesh have reached 60,000 students across 137 schools and trained over 500 educators. This year, an MoU with Samagra Shiksha aims to expand AI education across Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam.

The event featured STEM talks, panel discussions, and hands-on experiences with AI, drones, and Virtual Reality.