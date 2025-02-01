Ensure NDA victory in MLC elections: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged coalition leaders to ensure the emphatic victory of NDA candidates Perabattula Rajasekhar and Alapati Rajendra Prasad in the upcoming elections to the erstwhile East and West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur District Graduate MLC constituencies.

In a teleconference with Ministers, NDA MPs, MLAs, and other leaders on Friday, Naidu directed them to personally meet every graduate voter and seek their mandate for the party’s candidates. He stressed that continuing the NDA’s winning streak would ensure stable governance and further bolster the alliance’s popularity.

Naidu emphasised that first-time MLAs and those newly entering politics should work with dedication to strengthen the coalition. He instructed leaders to highlight the development and welfare initiatives undertaken by the TDP-led NDA government in the past seven months, aiming to win the people’s trust in the MLC elections. “By overcoming all the difficulties, we are moving ahead towards good governance, extending trouble-free administration to the people now,” he added.