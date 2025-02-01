Ensure NDA victory in MLC elections: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged coalition leaders to ensure the emphatic victory of NDA candidates Perabattula Rajasekhar and Alapati Rajendra Prasad in the upcoming elections to the erstwhile East and West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur District Graduate MLC constituencies.
In a teleconference with Ministers, NDA MPs, MLAs, and other leaders on Friday, Naidu directed them to personally meet every graduate voter and seek their mandate for the party’s candidates. He stressed that continuing the NDA’s winning streak would ensure stable governance and further bolster the alliance’s popularity.
Naidu emphasised that first-time MLAs and those newly entering politics should work with dedication to strengthen the coalition. He instructed leaders to highlight the development and welfare initiatives undertaken by the TDP-led NDA government in the past seven months, aiming to win the people’s trust in the MLC elections. “By overcoming all the difficulties, we are moving ahead towards good governance, extending trouble-free administration to the people now,” he added.
The Chief Minister acknowledged that not all issues could be resolved overnight, stating that serious efforts were underway to restore systems that were severely damaged during the previous YSRCP regime.
He highlighted ongoing efforts in collaboration with the Centre, including the revival of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the construction of Amaravati Capital, the Polavaram project, and the establishment of a new railway zone.
Naidu also noted the State government’s new industrial policy aimed at ‘job first’, which has attracted over Rs 7 lakh crore in investments over the last seven months, creating 4,10,125 jobs. He announced that the DSC notification would soon be issued to fill 16,347 teacher posts.
The candidates informed Naidu that except for the UTF, all other teacher unions were supporting them. The notification for the two graduate and one teacher constituency MLC elections will be issued on February 3. The elections are scheduled for February 27, with the vote counting on March 3.