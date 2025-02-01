Gaming addict kills mom in Visakhapatnam for not letting him play

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 20-year-old boy allegedly murdered his mother as she restrained him from playing games online.

The incident took place at Coast Guard residential Quarters under Malkapuram police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Anmol Singh (20), is a third-year engineering student. According to police, he has been suffering from bipolar disorder, a mental illness that causes clear shifts in a person’s mood, energy, activity levels and concentration.

The deceased, Alka Singh (47), was married to Balbir Singh — an employee of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

Alka and Anmol got into a heated argument when she confiscated his mobile and laptop. In a fit of rage, Anmol grabbed a knife and attacked his mother, resulting in her death. The accused then locked the door and fled the scene.

The incident came to light when Alka’s younger son, Ayushman Singh, found her body after returning from college. He alerted the neighbours and Malkapuram police.

The police found a knife in a bag in the house and subsequently arrested Anmol. The body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

A case was registered and investigation is underway.