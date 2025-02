VIJAYAWADA: TDP General Secretary and Minister for HRD (Human Resource Development) and IT (Information Technology), Nara Lokesh, announced that the notification for the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) will be released once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed for the MLC elections is lifted.

Reacting to the YSRCP’s plans to protest over the fee reimbursement issue, Lokesh highlighted that the TDP-led NDA government has already cleared dues amounting to Rs 800 crore out of the total pending Rs 3,000 crore.

In an informal interaction with media personnel at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, the Minister stated that the recruitment process for teachers would begin in March and be completed before the next academic year starts.

Lokesh asserted that the credit for recruiting over 80% of the teachers in both combined and bifurcated Andhra Pradesh belongs to the TDP government. He added that the current administration is regularly consulting with teachers’ associations and meeting with the Commissioner of the Education Department every Friday to address their concerns.

He further explained that feedback from teachers is considered before making decisions.