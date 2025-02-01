Mystery shrouds attack on girl inside BC hostel in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: An 18-year-old girl, identified as Korikana Lakshmi from Kondagudem village in Vizianagaram district, was found unconscious with facial injuries under mysterious circumstances inside the BC Welfare Hostel-3 in Srikakulam on Thursday night.
Lakshmi, a final-year B.Sc student at a government degree college, was found unconscious by her hostel mates, who immediately informed the staff. She was initially taken to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Srikakulam and later shifted to a corporate hospital in Visakhapatnam.
Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar visited the hospital, inquired about Lakshmi’s condition, and instructed officials to ensure she received proper medical care. He assured Lakshmi’s family of justice and support.
Speaking to the media, the Collector revealed that the victim’s condition is critical. “She requires a neurologist. Therefore we shifted her to Visakhapatnam for better medical care,” he said, adding that the administration is bearing the medical expenses. He informed that an investigation is underway, based on the examination of CCTV footage and call records.
Responding to the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed Srikakulam SP Maheswara Reddy to expedite the investigation. “Three special teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits. Strict action will be taken if the allegations are proven,” she said.
Lakshmi’s father expressed his anguish, stating, “We were informed about Lakshmi’s condition by her hostel friends, not the staff. The warden’s lack of response and attempt to mislead us is deeply troubling. My daughter has no prior health issues. She was attacked. We have demanded a thorough probe.” He also alleged that the warden’s husband, who claims to be a Circle-Inspector in Parvathipuram-Manyam district, tried to mislead them by attributing the injuries to seizures.
Dinakar also inspected the spot of the incident, stating that it occurred in the hostel along a busy road between 7 and 8 pm, raising more questions. He announced the formation of a special committee to probe the incident.
Srikakulam police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Lakshmi’s parents and have launched an investigation.