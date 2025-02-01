Mystery shrouds attack on girl inside BC hostel in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: An 18-year-old girl, identified as Korikana Lakshmi from Kondagudem village in Vizianagaram district, was found unconscious with facial injuries under mysterious circumstances inside the BC Welfare Hostel-3 in Srikakulam on Thursday night.

Lakshmi, a final-year B.Sc student at a government degree college, was found unconscious by her hostel mates, who immediately informed the staff. She was initially taken to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Srikakulam and later shifted to a corporate hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar visited the hospital, inquired about Lakshmi’s condition, and instructed officials to ensure she received proper medical care. He assured Lakshmi’s family of justice and support.

Speaking to the media, the Collector revealed that the victim’s condition is critical. “She requires a neurologist. Therefore we shifted her to Visakhapatnam for better medical care,” he said, adding that the administration is bearing the medical expenses. He informed that an investigation is underway, based on the examination of CCTV footage and call records.