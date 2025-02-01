New DGP to ensure accountable policing in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Harish Kumar Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer, took charge as the Director General of Police at the Police Headquarters on Friday evening. Earlier, he served as DG Vigilance and Enforcement. Gupta was accompanied by his wife and daughters as he took charge from the outgoing DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The State government on Wednesday appointed Gupta as the DGP (Coordination) with Full Additional Charge as Rao attained superannuation on January 31. Gupta had already worked as the DGP for two months during the 2024 general elections. The Election Commission of India had appointed him as the DGP. He was replaced after the NDA came to power in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons, Gupta thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for reposing trust, and giving him a chance to serve as the head of the police force again. He vowed to strive to realise Swarnandhra Vision 2047 of the CM.

“I will do my best to provide a transparent and accountable policing to the common man, particularly to the vulnerable sections of the society, that includes women, children and senior citizens. I assure that I will continue and improve the technology-driven policing initiatives brought in by outgoing DGP Rao,” he said.

“In the wake of increasing cybercrimes, we will concentrate on enhancing cyber security by training at least 600 cyber commandos. On the other hand, emphasis will be laid on setting up of at least one cybercrime police station in each district,” Gupta explained.

Earlier in the day, Rao was given a grand farewell at the APSP 6th Battalion.