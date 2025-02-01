Olive ridley turtles face grave threat in Andhra Pradesh as 2,641 carcasses washed ashore in January

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 2,641 olive ridley turtles were reportedly found dead along the Andhra Pradesh coast between January 1 and 30, raising serious concern about conservation efforts for the vulnerable species.

Additionally, over hundreds of carcasses washed ashore in the Machilipatnam and Krishna estuary region. This increase in mortality during the critical nesting period has raised alarm among conservationists and environmentalists. The State’s coastline is a vital breeding and nesting ground for olive ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea), listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). These turtles nest primarily along the sandy beaches of AP from December to April, with large-scale nesting events occurring in the neighbouring State of Odisha.

Beaches such as those near Sullurpeta, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, and the Krishna and Godavari estuaries, Kakinada, as well as Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam, are crucial for the turtles’ nesting process.

These beaches serve as the birthplaces for thousands of hatchlings, which make their way into the ocean after emerging from their nests. The offshore waters are also used by turtles migrating towards their annual nesting beaches in AP, and the mass nesting beaches in Odisha.

In addition to olive ridleys, the State’s waters are also used by hawksbill turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata), listed as critically endangered by the IUCN, and green turtles (Chelonia mydas), which are endangered. However, the increased activity of mechanised fishing vessels has intensified the threat to these turtles, particularly during the breeding season when they become highly vulnerable to accidental entanglement in fishing gear.

These turtles, while migrating for breeding, are often unintentionally trapped in fishing nets, including trawl nets and gillnets, which can result in drowning due to their inability to surface for air.

In AP, the situation has worsened due to the growing intensity of mechanised fishing, especially by Tamil Nadu and AP-registered vessels operating near the coast during the nesting season.

Dr Supraja Dharini, chairperson of TREE Foundation, in a conversation with TNIE, highlighted the pressing need for enhanced protection measures for the turtles both in their nesting habitats and in offshore waters.

“The increasing number of turtle deaths along the AP coast points to the urgent need for stricter enforcement of existing MFRA regulations. The most significant threat is bycatch mortality, where turtles are inadvertently captured in fishing nets,” she said.