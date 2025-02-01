Payment of NREGS wages to be streamlined in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha directed officials to ensure that labourers under the NREGS scheme receive their full daily wage of Rs 300. On Friday, he held a teleconference with RDOs, MPDOs, and Municipal Commissioners to review the implementation of NREGS, Waste-to-Wealth centres, and pension distribution in the district.

The Collector instructed DWMA officials and MPDOs to train Field Assistants and Technical Assistants to streamline wage distribution. He emphasised strict supervision of work and muster rolls, warning that negligence in duties would not be tolerated.

Dr Lakshmisha also ordered the activation of all 264 Solid Waste Processing Centres (SWPCs) across 286 villages and called for establishing centres in the remaining 22 villages. He emphasised deploying one Clap Mitra for every 1,000 residents in Gram Panchayats. He also urged the implementation of Swarnandhra and Swachhandhra programmes to achieve 100% segregation and collection of wet and dry waste.

Regarding pension distribution, he directed officials to commence disbursement at 6:00 am and announced that Rs 98.20 crore had been released.