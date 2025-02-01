Plan to implement three more schemes by June in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP Politburo meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the party headquarters on Friday, decided to implement three more welfare schemes by June.
Disclosing the details of the meeting to mediapersons, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao said ‘Thalliki Vandanam’, ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ and financial aid to fishermen will be implemented by June.
Thalliki Vandanam will be implemented from the ensuing academic year. The State’s share of funds under Annadata Sukhibhava will be released whenever the Centre deposits the amount under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN).
Similarly, Rs 20,000 will be given to fishermen for the period of fishing ban from April 15 to June 15. The aid will be extended before the ban comes into force, they said.
Informing that plans are underway to extend Rs 1,500 per month to women, Atchannaidu said free travel for women in RTC buses will be implemented from Ugadi. All the remaining promises will also be implemented in a phased manner, he said.
Revealing that the TDP Politburo had decided to set up a special tribunal to resolve the cases and punish those who committed mistakes during the previous YSRCP regime, the TDP leaders said all the illegal cases filed against party activists during the previous dispensation will be lifted within a stipulated time.
It was also decided to consider the legal issues to restore 10% reservation to Backward Classes in the local bodies.
Assuring that all the election promises made by the party were discussed at the Politburo meeting, Atchannaidu said it expressed happiness over implementation of 60% of the promised schemes already, besides introducing new welfare initiatives in the past seven months after the formation of the TDP-led NDA government.
The Agriculture Minister said ‘Mahanadu’, the annual conclave of the TDP, will be held for three days in Kadapa from May 27. It will focus on further strengthening of the party in the State, Palla added.