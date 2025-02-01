Plan to implement three more schemes by June in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP Politburo meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the party headquarters on Friday, decided to implement three more welfare schemes by June.

Disclosing the details of the meeting to mediapersons, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao said ‘Thalliki Vandanam’, ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ and financial aid to fishermen will be implemented by June.

Thalliki Vandanam will be implemented from the ensuing academic year. The State’s share of funds under Annadata Sukhibhava will be released whenever the Centre deposits the amount under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN).

Similarly, Rs 20,000 will be given to fishermen for the period of fishing ban from April 15 to June 15. The aid will be extended before the ban comes into force, they said.

Informing that plans are underway to extend Rs 1,500 per month to women, Atchannaidu said free travel for women in RTC buses will be implemented from Ugadi. All the remaining promises will also be implemented in a phased manner, he said.