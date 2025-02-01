Realise Swarnandhra Vision: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to Vysyas

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu exhorted the Arya Vysya community to strive to realise Swarnandhra Vision 2047.

Naidu visited Sri Vasavi Matha temple in Penugonda of West Godavari district on Friday, and offered prayers to mark the sacred day of Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Agni Pravesam. He offered silk robes to the Goddess. Later, he laid the foundation stone for Guru Peetham at Vasavi Santhidham.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the State government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people. He appealed to the business community to actively participate in development activities, and ensure the economic growth of the State.

Naidu was accorded a warm welcome by Water Resources Development Minister N Rama Naidu, MLAs Pithani Satyanarayana, Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, Bolisetty Srinivas, Bommidi Nayakar and Arimilli Radhakrishna, and Vasavi Trust chairman PN Govinda Raju and secretary Kotla Venkata Raja at the temple.

Interacting with TDP activists before leaving Penugonda, Naidu reiterated the party’s commitment to political empowerment of Backward Classes, and highlighted his initiatives for the economic uplift of the downtrodden.