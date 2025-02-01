Smartphone surge fails to boost learning outcomes

VIJAYAWADA: Though there is a surge in smartphone access among children, the learning outcomes in government schools continue to decline in Andhra Pradesh. However, school attendance improved while infrastructure and access to digital education present a mixed picture.

According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024, smartphone penetration has increased significantly, with 89.9 per cent of households owning one in 2024, up from 37.8 per cent in 2018.

Among children aged 14-16, 93.8 per cent have a smartphone at home, and 88.1 per cent know how to use it. However, only 66.1 per cent engaged in educational activities online, while 82.3 per cent used social media.

A gender gap persists, with 48.2 per cent of boys owning a smartphone compared to 45.5 per cent of girls. Southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, saw girls performing at par or better than boys in certain digital tasks.

Despite increased digital access, foundational learning levels have dropped. Only 53 per cent of Standard VIII students could read a Standard II-level text in 2024, down from 78.6 per cent in 2018. Standard V reading proficiency stagnated at 37.5 per cent, significantly lower than 57.1 per cent in 2018. Standard III reading levels slightly recovered to 14.7 per cent in 2024 from 10.5 per cent in 2022 but remain well below the 22.6 per cent recorded in 2018.

Math skills show mixed trends. Standard III students performing subtraction rose to 40.9 per cent in 2024 from 29.2 per cent in 2022 but remain below 2018 levels. Standard V division skills improved to 35.1 per cent from 27.3 per cent in 2022 but are still below 2018 figures. Standard VIII division proficiency declined from 51.8 per cent in 2022 to 45.2 per cent in 2024. Worryingly, 2.2 per cent of Standard VIII students could not recognise letters.