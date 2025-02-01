Smartphone surge fails to boost learning outcomes

VIJAYAWADA: Though there is a surge in smartphone access among children, the learning outcomes in government schools continue to decline in Andhra Pradesh. However, school attendance improved while infrastructure and access to digital education present a mixed picture.
According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024, smartphone penetration has increased significantly, with 89.9 per cent of households owning one in 2024, up from 37.8 per cent in 2018.
Among children aged 14-16, 93.8 per cent have a smartphone at home, and 88.1 per cent know how to use it. However, only 66.1 per cent engaged in educational activities online, while 82.3 per cent used social media.
A gender gap persists, with 48.2 per cent of boys owning a smartphone compared to 45.5 per cent of girls. Southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, saw girls performing at par or better than boys in certain digital tasks.
Despite increased digital access, foundational learning levels have dropped. Only 53 per cent of Standard VIII students could read a Standard II-level text in 2024, down from 78.6 per cent in 2018. Standard V reading proficiency stagnated at 37.5 per cent, significantly lower than 57.1 per cent in 2018. Standard III reading levels slightly recovered to 14.7 per cent in 2024 from 10.5 per cent in 2022 but remain well below the 22.6 per cent recorded in 2018.
Math skills show mixed trends. Standard III students performing subtraction rose to 40.9 per cent in 2024 from 29.2 per cent in 2022 but remain below 2018 levels. Standard V division skills improved to 35.1 per cent from 27.3 per cent in 2022 but are still below 2018 figures. Standard VIII division proficiency declined from 51.8 per cent in 2022 to 45.2 per cent in 2024. Worryingly, 2.2 per cent of Standard VIII students could not recognise letters.
While government school enrolment declined to 61.8 per cent in 2024 from 70.8 per cent in 2022, attendance increased to 89.8 per cent, up from 82.0 per cent in 2018. Dropouts among children aged 15-16 reduced to 1.3 per cent in 2024 from 9.0 per cent in 2018.
School infrastructure shows both progress and setbacks. Playground availability rose to 71.7 per cent in 2024, and 83.8 per cent of schools had library books, with 67.0 per cent of students using them.
However, computer access declined, with only 19.2 per cent of schools providing them, and just 9.3 per cent of students observed using them. Basic facilities deteriorated, with drinking water availability dropping to 55.9 per cent in 2024 from 65.6 per cent in 2022. Functional toilets fell to 78.4 per cent, and separate girls’ toilets dropped to 77.2 per cent from 81.1 per cent in 2018.
Teacher presence remained stable at 85.8 per cent in 2024, but classroom-teacher ratios worsened, increasing from 70.0 in 2018 to 82.9 per cent in 2024, placing a higher burden on teachers. The ASER 2024 report presents a concerning picture. While smartphone access and attendance have improved, foundational learning in government schools continues to decline. The deteriorating infrastructure poses challenges that require urgent intervention to strengthen early education, address teacher shortages, and ensure effective digital integration into learning.
Expressing concern over the findings, HRD Minister N Lokesh held a review meeting immediately with the School Education and Intermediate Education officials. He blamed the previous YSRCP government for the decline in educational standards during their rule. He stressed prioritising initiatives aimed at improving the foundational learning of students such as the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme over extravagant initiatives.
Minister Lokesh urged assessing students’ learning levels with class teachers and directed officials to support underperforming students. He also called for a review of teacher allocation in primary schools based on student numbers. They also discussed the implementation of the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme.