Andhra Pradesh CM vows to revive irrigation projects in Rayalaseema

KADAPA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring water availability for every acre in Rayalaseema. Speaking at a ceremony for the disbursal of NTR Bharosa pensions in Sambepalli, Naidu announced plans to complete the Godavari-Banakacharla project and turn the region into a thriving agricultural hub.

Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting key irrigation projects, particularly in Rayalaseema, and pledged to complete the tenders for the Srinivasapuram canal soon. He emphasised the region’s agricultural transformation, which he said would focus on promoting horticulture as a primary economic driver. He vowed that, with the support of the Union government, irrigation facilities would be provided for all commercial crops in the area.

The Chief Minister also shared plans to develop Kopparthi in Kadapa and Orvakal in Kurnool as major industrial hubs, backed by the Union government. A key initiative includes establishing Orvakal as a ‘drone city’ to drive innovation and growth in drone technology. He further vowed to transform Amaravati into a world-class city, akin to Hyderabad, which flourished under his leadership.

During the programme, Naidu personally distributed pensions to beneficiaries, reiterating his government’s focus on technology-driven governance. He noted how IT advancements have boosted employment opportunities for Telugu youth, making their per capita income surpass the US average. He also proposed a “Work from Neighbour’s Home” model.