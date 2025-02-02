Andhra Pradesh CM vows to revive irrigation projects in Rayalaseema

KADAPA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring water availability for every acre in Rayalaseema. Speaking at a ceremony for the disbursal of NTR Bharosa pensions in Sambepalli, Naidu announced plans to complete the Godavari-Banakacharla project and turn the region into a thriving agricultural hub.
Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting key irrigation projects, particularly in Rayalaseema, and pledged to complete the tenders for the Srinivasapuram canal soon. He emphasised the region’s agricultural transformation, which he said would focus on promoting horticulture as a primary economic driver. He vowed that, with the support of the Union government, irrigation facilities would be provided for all commercial crops in the area.
The Chief Minister also shared plans to develop Kopparthi in Kadapa and Orvakal in Kurnool as major industrial hubs, backed by the Union government. A key initiative includes establishing Orvakal as a ‘drone city’ to drive innovation and growth in drone technology. He further vowed to transform Amaravati into a world-class city, akin to Hyderabad, which flourished under his leadership.
During the programme, Naidu personally distributed pensions to beneficiaries, reiterating his government’s focus on technology-driven governance. He noted how IT advancements have boosted employment opportunities for Telugu youth, making their per capita income surpass the US average. He also proposed a “Work from Neighbour’s Home” model.
In terms of irrigation, Naidu announced plans to issue tenders for water supply to Rayachoti and Chittoor. He also emphasised his commitment to linking the Godavari and Penna rivers, a project estimated to cost Rs 80,000 crore, with the aim of enhancing the region’s agricultural potential. Naidu touted Andhra Pradesh’s rapid transformation, including securing Rs 7 lakh crore in investments within seven months and clearing Rs 22,252 crore in pending dues left by the previous YSRCP administration. He also discussed his vision for a “Work-from-Home Hub,” positioning the State as a leader in remote work and co-working spaces.
“Our youth are thriving globally. Telugu professionals earn an average of $120,000, twice the per capita income in the US. We’re now shifting focus from IT to AI, with plans for five Tata Innovation Hubs to foster future growth,” Naidu added.
Acknowledging the Union government’s support, Naidu emphasised the importance of continued collaboration, citing the Rs 12,000 crore allocated for Polavaram and funds for industrial parks in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Kopparthi, and Orvakal. He also committed to completing the Polavaram project by 2027.
On welfare, Naidu highlighted that his government is spending Rs 32,520 crore annually on pensions for 64 lakh beneficiaries, surpassing the welfare spending of neighbouring states like Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. He also introduced initiatives like free LPG under the Deepam-2 scheme and increased pensions.
Naidu praised the legacy of NTR for initiating Rayalaseema’s irrigation projects, which he promised to advance further. He stressed his commitment to sustainable development, free from caste and regional politics, and called on the public to embrace education and economic opportunities for a prosperous future.
Ministers BC Janardhan Reddy and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, along with other officials, were present.