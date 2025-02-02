Guntur SP launches new system to enhance safety of auto users

GUNTUR: In a move to enhance safety and accountability for auto rickshaws, Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sathish Kumar launched a traffic police number system on Saturday.

This initiative aims to maintain a database of auto rickshaws, ensuring safer travel for commuters.

Under the system, auto drivers and owners must submit vehicle details, Aadhaar cards, driving licenses, and passport-sized photographs to obtain a unique traffic police number.

Each auto will display a sticker with the number and a unique QR code, allowing authorities to track vehicles efficiently.

Superintendent Kumar also announced that displaying these numbers will be mandatory from February 28.

The system will assist in resolving issues like lost items, auto theft, or criminal activities, as well as identifying traffic violations through CCTV monitoring.

Sathish Kumar highlighted that the unique number, similar to an Aadhaar ID, ensures traceability and accountability.

Auto drivers were urged to cooperate with the police to prevent crime and improve traffic management. The SP also inspected the upgraded East Traffic Police Station, reviewed staff working conditions, and discussed the need for traffic equipment and measures to address city traffic issues.

Traffic DSP Ramesh, East Traffic CI (Circle Inspector) Ashok Kumar, SIs Ravindra Babu, Srihari, Sambasivarao Naik, and other officials were present.