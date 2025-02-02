Several dead Olive Ridleys washed ashore along West Godavari coastline

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The carcasses of several endangered Olive Ridley turtles have been found floating in the open sea and washing ashore along the West Godavari coastline. Many dead turtles have been discovered between Peddamainivani Lanka and Chinnamainivani Lanka, near Narasapuram in the district.

Upon receiving the distressing reports, West Godavari District Collector C Nagarani convened an emergency meeting with the officials from the forest, fisheries, and other departments. She ordered an immediate inquiry into the deaths of the turtles and directed officials to treat the situation as an environmental disaster.

During the meeting, Collector Nagarani emphasised the need for a thorough investigation and the formation of teams comprising members from the forest, animal husbandry, and fisheries departments. She instructed officials to collect the carcasses and perform post-mortem examinations.

Given the Olive Ridley turtles’ protected status under the Wildlife Protection Act as a Schedule-I species, the forest department is required to conduct post-mortems before disposing of the carcasses.