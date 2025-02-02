Suryanarayana Swamy temple decks up for three-day Ratha Saptami

SRIKAKULAM: Arasavilli Suryanarayana Swamy Temple in Srikakulam is decked out in festive colours as it prepares for the annual ‘Ratha Saptami’ celebrations.

On Saturday, Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and SP Maheswara Reddy inspected the arrangements for the laser show, cultural programmes, Heli ride, and spiritual events.

Recognising the grandeur of the celebrations, the government has declared the event as a three-day State festival, with the celebrations taking place at Arasavilli.

The Srikakulam administration has made extensive arrangements for the event, which will feature a blend of cultural, spiritual, and recreational activities.

To kick off the festival, more than 3,000 participants will take part in a massive Surya Namaskar on the 80-foot road on Sunday. The temple authorities are one lakh devotees for the much-anticipated Nija Roopa Darshanam of Sri Suryanarayana Swamy at Arasavilli, set to begin at midnight on Monday.

Arasavilli’s Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple, one of the oldest sun god temples in India, attracts millions of devotees every year, particularly for the Nija Roopa Darshanam on Ratha Saptami. On this auspicious day, Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy blesses devotees without any ornaments or decoration, offering a unique spiritual experience to the faithful.

In recognition of the festival’s cultural significance, the district administration has also organised rural sports events at Kodi Rammurthy Stadium, including weightlifting, volleyball, Karra Samu, and Vulava Basta lifting among others.

Cultural performances by renowned classical dance troupes, and film, and television artists will be held across several venues over the three days, accompanied by a vibrant food festival, mass Surya Namaskars, and a carnival in the town.

To support the influx of devotees, the endowment officials have made special arrangements for the Nija Roopa Darshanam, including separate queue lines for VVIPs, VIPs, and ticket holders, as well as free darshan.

The authorities have ensured all necessary provisions for the smooth conduct of the event.